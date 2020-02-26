We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Guy Argues He's Only Been With Girlfriend for a Year Because They Broke Up for 90 Minutes Once

While this story is one of the sillier entries on Reddit's "Am I the A-hole?" it will still leave you wanting to tell the poor woman trapped in this horrible relationship to run away and never return. This dude explains that he and his girlfriend dated their last year of high school and all four years of college. 

Then, last year, when they were discussing grad school, he was considering attending a school several states away that had accepted him, which caused a huge fight with his girlfriend about it. They broke up. 

But after, they "ended up cooling down and agreeing to try long distance and got back together during the same argument." So, they were broken up for maybe, tops, a couple of hours. Probably not even that long.