'Storage Wars' Star Gunter Nezhoda Has Died at 67

In sad new for Storage Wars fans, Gunter Nezhoda — a recurring bidder on the hit A&E reality series — passed away on March 23 in Utah. He was 67 years old.

His son and Storage Wars co-star Rene Nezhoda took to social media to announce his father's passing. Here's what we know about the tragic situation.

What was Gunter Nezhoda's cause of death? The 'Storage Wars' star was 67.

Rene posted a video announcing that his father had died peacefully in his sleep following complications from lung cancer. TMZ reported that Gunter's younger son Ricky had been with him when he died.

In his video, Rene explained, "My dad six months ago was diagnosed with lung cancer. He's been smoking for 30 years — not the last time, but he's been smoking for along time — and last night he passed away in his sleep peacefully from complications from lung cancer. He had all kinds of holes in his lungs; there was nothing else the doctors could do."

Rene continued: "I'm only making this video because a lot of you people connected with my dad. My dad was one of the guys on Storage Wars that never really got any hate. People just loved being around him, including the crew, including everybody — everybody loved working with my dad."

"So I appreciate all the support," he went on, "and a lot of people have been asking me lately how my dad is doing and I just haven't really talked about anything, because we kept it private and we thought he was going to fully recover, but unfortunately he didn't."

"He was 67 years old and all the love that you guys have shown and the support — he really appreciates that," Rene added. "And now hopefully he's up there in Heaven with my mom dancing again, and no more pain."

Per Gunter's IMDb bio, he was born in Vienna, Austria, in 1956, and lived in Frankfurt, Germany, for a decade before eventually moving to Las Vegas in 1990. Las Vegas is home to the family's Bargain Hunters thrift store.