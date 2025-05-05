"They Have Nice Bodies" — Guy Comments on Mom's Kids' Bodies at a Restaurant, She Calls Him Out "Oh hell no!!!!!! Great job momma. What a flippin weirdo!" By Jennifer Farrington Published May 5 2025, 9:22 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@julesfassinger

There are just certain things you don’t do when it comes to other people’s kids. Don’t offer them food or treats. Don’t try to strike up a whole conversation. And definitely don’t make comments about their bodies. You’d think this goes without saying, but alas, some people (maybe those who don’t have kids … or common sense) clearly need a reminder. Now, you’re probably wondering why I’m saying all this — it stems from a TikTok from Jules (@julesfassinger) and her bizarre run-in with a man.

Jules says she arrived to pick up some to-go food early, so she sat outside on the patio at a high-top table, texting a friend while she waited. Meanwhile, her two daughters — one 8, the other 10 (i.e., elementary school age) — were off to the side, keeping themselves busy. And then, out of nowhere, a guy nearby with a six-pack of beer chimed in … with a comment about her girls’ bodies. Seriously, bud? If you want to know exactly what he said and how Jules responded, keep scrolling.

A guy commented on this woman's young daughters' bodies, and she called him out.

So, Jules opens her TikTok sitting in her car, visibly upset, describing how an encounter with a random guy left her "floored" and "shaking." But before she got to that point, here’s what happened. Jules says she went to grab some pizza to-go and, after arriving a bit early, sat outside with her two daughters.

Across from them was a man with a six-pack of beer — "somewhat fit-ish," as she described him, which becomes relevant because, well, he later makes a bizarre comment about her daughters' bodies.

Her girls were off to the side playing together while they waited, when the guy, after watching them for a bit, turned to Jules and said, "Nice children." Naturally, she responded, "Oh, thank you," because it's always nice to meet a compliment with gratitude. But then he follows up with: "Their father must be slim." Umm, what?

She replies, "What?" and he repeats himself: "Their father must be slim, they have nice bodies." Excuse me? Not only is that wildly inappropriate, but what exactly was he implying about her, that she couldn’t have "slim" daughters unless their dad was?

Responding like a badass mom, Jules calls it out and says, "What a weird comment." The guy tries to brush it off by saying, "It’s just an observation." But Jules holds her ground and says firmly, "Don’t comment on my kids' bodies."

And instead of backing down, he actually gets defensive, saying, "I hope you don’t live around here." How about I hope you don't live around here, which is exactly what Jules said.

The whole thing understandably left her rattled, but Jules said she was proud of herself for standing up to him and protecting her girls. And honestly? She should be.

Now, just to be clear, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with complimenting someone's kids. I love when people tell me my kids are beautiful. But pointing out a specific feature, like their bodies or how "slim" they are, that's just flat-out weird. And if you don’t know that's weird, then… you might just be the kind of person who would say something like that.

