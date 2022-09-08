Meet Food Network Vet Guy Fieri's Parents, Penelope and Jim Ferry

Guy and his parents, Penelope and Jim Ferry, moved to Ferndale, Calif., shortly after Guy was born. Guy has fond memories of his childhood years, and he frequently visits the city that has served as the backdrop of some of his most formative experiences. Guy previously said he was raised by "hippie parents," who "never did drugs or anything like that." As Guy said, Ferndale was a good fit for his parents. "California just fit their whole-earth lifestyle."