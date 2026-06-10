Gwyneth Paltrow Catches Heat for Israeli Luxury Residential Development Amid Gaza War "She supports genocide." By Niko Mann Published June 10 2026, 2:35 p.m. ET Source: Mega

An independent commission for the United Nations declared that Israel has been committing genocide in Gaza ever since Palestine attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and actor Gwyneth Paltrow is catching negative press for appearing in an ad for a luxury residential development in Israel amid the war.

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The ad campaign features Gwyneth in a commercial for 51 PARK, a luxury development of Aviv Melisron in Herzliya, Israel, per Jewish News. As the ad goes viral, fans are ot happy with the Marty Supreme star.

Source: MEGA

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Fans weigh in on Gwyneth Paltrow's luxury housing ad for Israel.

Gwyneth's ad for the Israeli luxury real estate development features her waking up in a huge penthouse with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the city. She is also seen drinking coffee and jogging in a park as she says in a voiceover, "Who decided morning should be so early? Even my coffee needs a coffee."

The ad was created by the Israeli creative agency Why Worry, and the company's founder, Gabi Attal, announced Gwyneth's participation. "To bring this architectural masterpiece to the Israeli audience, we needed a figure who effortlessly embodies international elegance, a premium lifestyle, and uncompromising quality. Enter Academy Award, Emmy, and Golden Globe winner Gwyneth Paltrow." The commercial was filmed in New York, not Israel, but that wasn't what got folks upset with the actor.

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Gwyneth Paltrow stars in new campaign for Israel luxury housing development ‘51PARK’ in Herzliya. pic.twitter.com/otQlxBEMwk — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 10, 2026

More than 73,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, and fans did not like seeing Gwyneth promoting the development amid the genocide. Reactions were harsh on X, and words were not minced. "Gwynocide! So posh! She is also coming out with noise-cancelling headphones that filter out the screams of children," wrote one X user. Another X user replied, "The answer is simple. She supports genocide. F--k her. #GwynethIsGross."

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"You can feel the lovely crunch of baby's bones as you jog. #GwynocidePaltrow," added another X user.

As Gwyneth Paltrow promotes 51 Park in Herzliya, folks want to know if she's Jewish or Catholic.

Gwyneth was raised as both Jewish and Catholic by her parents, actor Blythe Danner, who is Catholic, and her late producer father Bruce Paltrow.

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"My mother's Christian, my father's Jewish," she said on social media back in 2024, per People. "It's interesting. I grew up in a time in the '70s where interfaith marriage was still kind of a big deal. And so it was really hard for both of my parents' parents that they were marrying each other." "It was a bit scandalous," she added. "Nobody was happy about it. They definitely grew to accept it later in life and kind of let go of all of that."