Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Kitchen Lawsuit Adds More Drama to Her Wellness Empire Paltrow’s clean-food venture is expanding fast, but the latest headlines are not exactly appetizing for the brand. By Darrell Marrow Published May 27 2026, 10:44 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop world is no stranger to controversy, and she likes it that way. Now, the brand is catching heat over a Goop Kitchen lawsuit and a separate viral ad campaign featuring convicted con artist Anna Delvey.

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Gwyneth launched Goop in 2008 as a newsletter written from her kitchen table. What started as lifestyle tips and wellness recommendations grew into a full business that now spans skincare, clothing, supplements, a podcast, a Netflix series, wellness events, and Goop Kitchen.

Source: Mega

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What is the Gwyneth Paltrow Goop Kitchen lawsuit over?

The Goop Kitchen lawsuit centers on accessibility, not food quality. According to Radar Online, a wheelchair user sued the company behind a Goop Kitchen location in Los Angeles. The lawsuit alleges that the restaurant failed to provide proper access for disabled customers under the Americans with Disabilities Act and California disability-rights law.

The lawsuit targets Goop Kitchen’s Silver Lake location and claims the site did not offer accessible features required for wheelchair users. The plaintiff is seeking legal relief tied to accessibility, including changes that would bring the location into compliance.

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Goop Kitchen is Gwyneth’s clean takeout and delivery concept. The food venture launched in 2021 and operates as a delivery-first brand. Its menu includes bowls, salads, handhelds, rotisserie, pizza, pasta, and other gluten-free meals. Goop Kitchen says it focuses on “good, clean food” and uses sauces and marinades that meet its Goop Certified Clean standard. That standard excludes processed sugars, processed foods, gluten, dairy, peanuts, and preservatives.

Source: Mega

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Goop Kitchen faced controversy in the past.

Goop Kitchen also walked right into branding drama by featuring Anna, whose real name is Anna Sorokin, in a promotional campaign. Sorokin became infamous for pretending to be a wealthy German heiress while conning banks, hotels, and New York social circles. According to the AP, she was convicted in 2019 of conning $275,000 from banks, hotels, and wealthy New Yorkers. Sorokin was later released from immigration custody to house arrest in New York while fighting deportation.

That ankle monitor became the star of Goop Kitchen’s ad. In the spot, Anna answers the door for a Goop Kitchen delivery while wearing the monitor. She delivers the line, “Can’t go out? Don’t be so dramatic,” as the campaign jokes about ordering food when you cannot leave the house. According to Fashion Times UK, some viewers accused Goop of turning criminal notoriety into a luxury-food joke, while others called the ad clever.