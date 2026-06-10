Why Are Brad Pitt's Kids Dropping His Last Name? The Children Have Had Enough "The reminders that he’s lost his children, is of course, not easy for Brad." By Distractify Staff Published June 10 2026, 12:36 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

The family drama between Brad Pitt and his estranged children looks like it won’t be coming to an end any time soon. Over the last decade, Brad and his family, including his now ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, have dominated headlines. From the couple adopting children to them making strides in their careers simultaneously, it was a move fellow A-loisters and fans expected. However, good things unfortunately come to an end, and once Brad and Angelina’s marriage combusted, so did the family dynamic.

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There have been accusations that Brad has been abusive to the kids and Angelina. And while their relationship has come to an end, with the news of some of the kids dropping his last name, netizens are starting to believe that the accusations may have some validity to it. Keep reading for the 4-1-1 on the children separating themselves from Brad.

Source: MEGA

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Why are Brad Pitt’s kids dropping his name?

The answer is very simple — the children have been estranged from Brad since his divorce from Angelina in 2016. Since then, the children, at least publicly, have been standing by Angelina’s side.

Brad has not been pictured with any of the children in quite some time. And since abuse allegations were made, along with a DCFS investigation, it appears that the children are sticking to who they believe is the healthier parent.

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Source: MEGA Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, and their children

Zahara led the charge in November 2023, after enrolling in school at Spelman College and joining the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. However, she decided to take the legal route in June 2026. Shiloh Jolie followed suit by filing paperwork in May 2024 when she turned 18. A month later, Vivienne dropped the Pitt name when credited on the Broadway production playbill for The Outsiders. And as of a few weeks ago, brother Maddox dropped the last name in 2025 and took the legal route in May 2026.

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Brad Pitt is reportedly heartbroken by his kids dropping his last name.

Although Brad was silent when Zahara initially dropped his last name, once Shiloh followed suit, the move impacted him. “He’s aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name,” a source close to Brad told People in June 2024. “He’s never felt more joy than when she was born. He always wanted a daughter. The reminders that he’s lost his children, is of course, not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them. It’s very sad.”

Source: MEGA Angelina Jolie with her children, Maddox, Zahara and Pax

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The source continued: “The distance from his children ‘pains him.’" Another source aligned with the first, stating that “he still loves all of his kids tremendously,” and that the “process has been hard on the family.”