Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shows Off Bikini Body After Dramatic Weight Loss "OK bathing suit from 2000." By Alisan Duran Published May 6 2026, 11:34 a.m. ET Source: Instagram

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is once again sparking conversation online after sharing new bikini photos from a recent vacation with fiancé Ken Urker. The reality star posted several sunny snapshots to Instagram, where fans quickly reacted to her noticeable weight loss transformation.

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In the photos, Gypsy poses beside Ken while wearing a light blue floral bikini during what appeared to be a relaxing getaway. She captioned the post, “Slow moments, warm sun, and the man who makes life beautiful,” while tagging Ken’s Instagram account.

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Gypsy Rose shows off her bikini body two years after welcoming her daughter.

Gypsy welcomed her daughter, Aurora, with Ken in late 2024 after publicly reconnecting with him following her release from prison. Since becoming a mother, Gypsy has frequently shared updates about her new life and personal growth on social media.

The influencer and reality TV personality previously revealed that motherhood played a major role in changing her lifestyle. In April 2025, Gypsy told fans on Instagram she had already lost 25 pounds just a few months after giving birth to Aurora.

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“I’ve seen a lot of comments of people asking how I lost the weight so my weight loss journey started once getting out of prison so when I started eating healthier instead of prison food, the weight begin to fall off,” she wrote.

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Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s weight loss transformation continues to spark reactions online.

Gypsy’s latest vacation photos immediately sparked reactions from fans in the Instagram comments section. Some followers complimented her appearance, while others joked about her early 2000s-inspired bikini style. One commenter wrote, “Enjoy beautiful,” while another joked, “OK bathing suit from 2000.” Other fans praised Gypsy for appearing happy and relaxed during the vacation snapshots alongside Ken.

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Gypsy first opened up about her weight loss journey earlier this year after revealing she weighed 108.2 pounds. According to the reality star, who stands at 4 feet 11 inches tall, the transformation was not caused by strict dieting, exercise routines, or GLP-1 medications.

“OK y’all, I’m not gatekeeping. My weight loss came from life circumstances,” Gypsy explained in a previous Instagram video that has since been deleted. She said her lifestyle changed significantly after being released from prison in December 2023.

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Gypsy also explained that switching from prison commissary food to home-cooked meals made a major difference in her eating habits. “I wasn’t actively trying to lose weight … my whole life just changed and adjusted to freedom,” she shared with followers online.