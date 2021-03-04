'Moxie' Actress Hadley Robinson Says She Found Herself Through Vivian's Character

Directed by Amy Poehler and starring Hadley, Lauren Tsai, and Alycia Pascual-Peña, Moxie tells the tale of an adolescent girl who successfully incites a rebellion. The main character, Vivian, is 16 years old. Her friends belong to the same age group , though the actresses themselves are a bit older.

Alycia, who plays Lucy, is 21, while Lauren, who plays Claudia, recently turned 23. Although there is some disagreement about lead actress Hadley's age — some believe she is 26, while others think she is 27 — she was likely born in 1994. Her exact date of birth is unknown, however.

As Vivian, Hadley plays a blossoming revolutionary who calls on her schoolmates to think again and stop passively accepting the offensive and oppressive behaviors they encounter in their everyday lives.