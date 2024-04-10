Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Hailey Bieber's Sister Should Never, Ever, Ever Throw Used Products at Anyone "A few minutes later when Ms. [BARTENDER] again entered the restroom, the female removed her tampon and threw it at Ms. [BARTENDER]." By Brandon Charles Apr. 10 2024, Published 5:19 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Is it possible to be both a nepo baby and a nepo sister and a nepo sister-in-law? Absolutely! Like attracts like so it’s absolutely no surprise that Hailey Bieber’s sister, who’s also the daughter of actor, MAGA supporter, and All Things Possible Ministry founder Stephen Baldwin, is an influencer.

31-year-old Alaia Baldwin Aronow is also a model, just like her little sis. She’s worked for Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger and is currently with the Major modeling agency. She was diagnosed with endometriosis in 2016 and has advocated for endometriosis awareness ever since. She serves as an ambassador for the Endometriosis Foundation of America. Every so often Alaia makes headlines. When you have a super famous sister, brother-in-law, and infamous dad, it’s inevitable.

Celebrities, they’re just like us! Hopefully the daughter and sister and sister-in-law of celebrities are nothing like us.

One of the reasons you may be seeing Hailey Bieber’s sister trending over the last few weeks is a Feb. 24 incident at Club Elan in Savannah, Ga. If you’re not a fan of reading about bodily fluids, you may want to click away. The influencer and model was arrested for simple assault, simple battery, battery, and criminal trespass. The following is from the official initial incident report.

“This officer first spoke with a Bouncer named Mr. [BOUNCER #1] who stated he was attempting to remove a female from the club who’d thrown up in the bathroom when the female grabbed a handful of his hair and pulled it out. Mr. [BOUNCER #1] showed this officer a chunk of his hair which had been removed. Later when this officer examined the back of his head, a missing patch could not be found indicating the hair was not pulled out by the root,” the report read.

Thus far Aleia has vomited in a club (not a crime) and pulled the hair of a service worker (a crime). Why she wasn't kicked out at this point is beyond us, but it continues.

“Next this officer spoke with another Bouncer named Mr. [BOUNCER #2] who stated he’d been hit in the genitals by the female they were attempting to remove from the club. Mr. [BOUNCER #2] stated he had the female in a bear hug when he was told by Mr. [MANAGER] to let her go, when he did this, the female hit him between his legs.”

After being asked to leave and not wanting to leave, Aleia also hit a different service worker (another crime). Once again, you may want to click away.

“Next this officer spoke with the Bartender named Ms. [BARTENDER] who stated she’d been asked to assist with getting a female out of the employee bathroom. Ms. [BARTENDER] stated when she entered the restroom the female told her she needed to change her tampon and asked for a few minutes, which she was granted. A few minutes later when Ms. [BARTENDER] again entered the restroom, the female removed her tampon and threw it at Ms. [BARTENDER]. This is when security stepped in and removed the female from the club.”

