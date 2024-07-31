'The Bachelor's Hailey Merkt’s Family Says She'll Be Remembered for Being "Anything but Boring"

On July 30, 2024, a statement was posted on Bachelor alum Hailey Merkt's Instagram, letting her friends and followers know that she had passed away. The former reality TV contestant was 31. But what was Hailey Merkt's cause of death? You likely remember her best from Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor in 2017, where she made it to Week 2. She was 23 at the time and one of the youngest women competing for Nick's love and roses.

Upon the news of her passing, other former Bachelor contestants shared messages of love in the comments section. Her family added at the end of their statement on Hailey's Instagram that they chose to keep her original GoFundMe, which had helped with medical and living expenses during her final months, open for donations. According to her family's statement on Instagram, "She chose to spend her final moments surrounded by loved ones and doing what she cherished most with no regrets."

What is Hailey Merkt's Cause of death?

In October 2023, Hailey shared with her fans that she had been diagnosed with Leukemia. What followed was a long battle that she eventually lost when she died on July 26, 2024. But her battle was not without its triumphs along the way, as she shared her highs, lows, and updates with her Instagram followers and supporters. In fact, in April 2024, she shared a message on her GoFundMe to let people know that she was, at that time, cancer free.

"The experimental treatment that needed to put me into remission in order to get the stem cell transplant worked! And with only a 2 percent chance of it working!!!!" She wrote at the time. She added, "My mother will remain here in Vancouver as my loving caretaker until I am healthy enough to begin life anew. Thank you for helping us pay our rent, groceries, and hundreds of Uber rides back and forth from the hospital."

It was clear that Hailey had expected to remain in remission. However, according to Hailey's mom who shared details on the GoFundMe page, a bone marrow transplant didn't go as they had hoped. And after six weeks, Hailey was told the cancer cells had returned and were "moving fast."

Other 'Bachelor' contestants shared condolences for Hailey's family on Instagram.

Hailey's supporters included some of her former Bachelor co-stars, and many took to Instagram to share their love for Hailey and condolences for her family following her death. Vanessa Grimaldi, who won Nick's season, wrote, "Our beautiful girl!! This news broke me. You are such a light, your beautiful big smile will always be something I remember. Always. Rest easy, friend! Sending big hugs to your loved ones xoxo."