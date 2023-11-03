Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Influencer Hailey Orona and Her Boyfriend Are Having a Baby! Hailey Orona’s boyfriend is often on her social media accounts. In November 2023, she announced a new addition to their growing family. By Elizabeth Randolph Nov. 3 2023, Published 5:14 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@real.ona

The Gist: Hailey Orona is an influencer who grew her following on Music.aly

Hailey Orona is dating a man who seemingly doesn't have a social media presence

The couple confirmed Hailey is pregnant with their first child

Social media influencer Hailey Orona practically grew up in front of her millions of fans’ eyes. In 2017, she began gaining traction for lip-synching to songs and posting videos on Music.aly (RIP) and Instagram. While Hailey’s been doing fewer lip-synching videos these days, the content creator's Instagram and TikTok accounts, which she uses under the username @real.ona.

Additionally, Hailey utilizes her YouTube account to keep her fans abreast of her life updates. In November 2023, Hailey used her robust social media following to announce a very important life update that included her boyfriend. Here’s what to know about who Hailey’s dating and a recent bump they experienced in their relationship.

Who is Hailey Orona dating?

For someone who spent her teen years growing her solid social media presence, Hailey (20) has mastered keeping some of her business under wraps — case in point: her relationship with her current boyfriend.

As of this writing, Hailey has declared she’s in a relationship. On her TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube accounts, fans can see the internet personality with a tall gentleman seemingly smitten with her. Unfortunately, Hailey hasn’t given her fans her boyfriend’s name, but she has no problem sharing photos and videos of them being disgustingly cute.

On Oct. 14, 2023, Hailey and her boo shared photos of them on a date at the Imaginarium in Southern California. In the main picture, the lovebirds kiss while sitting in a heart-shaped chair. While Hailey refused to tag her boyfriend, her fans shared how happy they were to see her in love.

“My favs,” one fan wrote.

“He looks good for her..and vice versa,” another commenter shared. “makes me happy :).”

“Awe, y’all r so cute,” a third fan wrote.

One commenter also called Hailey’s boyfriend a “Upgradeee,” which seemed to be throwing shade at Hailey’s ex, fellow influencer Brandon Westenberg. Hailey and Brandon reportedly started dating in 2018 and broke up in 2021.

Hailey Orona and her boyfriend announced she’s pregnant with their first baby!

Although Hailey has kept her boyfriend’s name a secret, she will likely be more forthcoming about who he is now that they’re growing a little family. On Nov. 2, 2023, Hailey announced that she was pregnant with her first child! The influencer first broke the news on her YouTube channel in a video titled “LIFE CHANGING NEWS.”

In the video, Hailey beamed as she and her boyfriend shared the “really exciting news” with her fans. She said she already believed the “day one” fans knew she was pregnant, but she wanted to formally announce it to continue sharing her journey with her community.

The couple also said Hailey was approaching her “second trimester” and took fans along for their appointment to find out the baby’s sex. While Hailey didn’t tell her fans her baby’s sex, she did post the sonogram on her Instagram account.

“Coming May 2024,” Hailey wrote as she and her boyfriend held one side of the photo.

Underneath her YouTube video and Instagram post, Hailey received multiple well-wishes from her followers. She also received many comments from fans who felt “old” now that she’s pregnant since they’ve followed her for years.

“I’m still in shock you were literally just 14 yesterday,” one Instagram user recalled.

Congratulations, Hailey!