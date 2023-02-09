Everything You Need to Know About Season 4 of 'Harley Quinn'

Everyone's favorite DC Comics power couple returns to Gotham City with a bang now that the animated series Harley Quinn has been renewed for a Season 4 at HBO Max. The series follows Harley (Kaley Cuoco) branching off as her own villain after a nasty breakup with the Joker (Alan Tudyk) and finding new love in Poison Ivy (Lake Bell).

With a Valentine's Day special already underway, many fans are eager for details about Season 4, including new cast members, episode count, and more. Keep reading for everything you need to know about Harley Quinn Season 4.

Source: HBO Max

'Harley Quinn' was renewed for a fourth season in August 2022.

On Aug. 31, 2022, ahead of the Season 3 finale, The Hollywood Reporter announced that Harley Quinn had been renewed for a Season 4 on HBO Max. A new showrunner, Sarah Peters, who has been a writer for Harley Quinn and also served as a consulting producer, will take over for Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker during Season 4 as well.

"We are ecstatic that HBO Max wants the story of Harley and Ivy to continue,” Justin and Patrick said in a statement. “And we are equally thrilled that this next season will be in great hands with Sarah Peters as our showrunner and Ceci Aranovich overseeing animation production, as they have both greatly influenced the show with their brilliance since the beginning."

Source: HBO Max

What is the 'Harley Quinn' Season 4 release date?

Currently, there is no release date for Season 4, despite some fans believing the show's fourth season would follow its Valentine's Day special on Feb. 9, 2023. However, a teaser for HBO Max "Coming Soon" in January 2023 revealed that Season 4 of the show would appear sometime within the year.