This 'Righteous Gemstones' Star Will Portray Harris Healy's Boyfriend on 'The Conners'

Tony Cavalero, who stars on HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones, will be joining the cast of The Conners in a recurring role. In the HBO series, Tony portrays the fan-favorite character Keefe Chambers, who’s a soft-spoken reformed Satanist. On The Conners, Tony will play Aldo, who is described as being a laid-back and easy-going kind of guy. Aldo is a veteran tattoo artist at the shop that Harris has worked at since Season 2.

He’s a single father to two young boys and is said to be much older than his girlfriend. The age difference is definitely going to add some conflict. The casting of Tony will reunite him and his fellow Righteous Gemstones castmate John Goodman who, of course, is the Conner family patriarch, Dan, and his girlfriend’s grandfather.

Before The Righteous Gemstones, Tony started in the television series adaptation School of Rock that ran for three years on Nickelodeon.