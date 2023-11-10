Home > Entertainment > Music > Harry Styles Harry Styles Shaved His Head, and His Fans Are Making Memes to Cope With the Pain In November 2023, Harry Styles shaved his head — and his fans couldn't be more upset. Keep scrolling for their hilarious reactions and memes! By Allison DeGrushe Nov. 10 2023, Published 1:02 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

What we're about to tell you is some serious breaking news, so you might want to sit down for this. OK, are you ready? The one and only Harry Styles has shaved his head! Yes, the three-time Grammy winner kissed those luscious brunette curls goodbye, and his fans reacted very calmly — just kidding, they're all in shambles.

Article continues below advertisement

To cope with the pain — and the loss of his gorgeous locks — the "Little Freak" singer's fans have resorted to making memes about the situation. We've seen so many of them on our feeds, and we seriously couldn't stop chuckling. So, if you're looking to laugh through the pain, we've rounded up 10 of the best memes. Check them out below!

We didn't appreciate Harry's hair enough.

“mom what was harry styles like with hair ?”

pic.twitter.com/SdvSlc58ph — dani 🤍 (@__daniellle__) November 9, 2023

When we first saw Harry's shaved head, we were so overwhelmed with emotion that we couldn't speak for a few minutes. But then, the questions started rolling in — How could this happen? Did we not show enough appreciation for his hair? WHY DID HARRY SHAVE HIS HEAD?!

Article continues below advertisement

Let's just all be in denial!

me pretending not to care about harry styles’ hair so it grows back faster pic.twitter.com/Sc2NSKPllC — g | lokius era🕯️ (@kriegystyles) November 9, 2023

Be prepared because Harry's hair is going to take a long time to grow back — but it'll be worth it in the end!

Article continues below advertisement

Short story of the year.

you go in for a hair transplant. you come out of surgery and the doctors say “sorry you didn’t have enough hair for the transplant, but we were successful” you are confused. then u see harry styles standing there “where do you think they got the hair from?” he says — jessie 🩵 BECCA DAY (@antidearo) November 10, 2023

Someone get this girl a book deal ASAP because she's on her way to becoming one of the biggest writers in the world! No but seriously, we laughed out loud at this fanfic-inspired snippet.

Article continues below advertisement

We're really going through it right now.

harry styles but no hair to style pic.twitter.com/ZKQsQaXJqY — lara (@ghostinkissys) November 6, 2023

If we hear one more of these "Harry Styles but no hair to style" jokes, we're going to scream.

Article continues below advertisement

It's fine, we're fine! Just kidding, we are UNHINGED.

girls when harry styles cut his hair https://t.co/Qh3UItC4s5 — carmen ୨୧ (@wastelandtoo) November 6, 2023

We are never going to emotionally recover from this — did anyone else think they wouldn't live to see the day Harry Styles shaved his head? What the hell is going on?!

Article continues below advertisement

No one talk to us for the rest of the year.

harry styles shaving his head was not in my bingo card for 2023 pic.twitter.com/malnDmzud8 — han (@hrrymyfriend) November 9, 2023

Of all the things Harry could've done this year ... too much is happening, and we can't handle this.

Article continues below advertisement

Someone better get him a wig ASAP!

harry styles is actually bald. pic.twitter.com/Fj0Jmvguyx — alex ! 👽⭐️🦕 (@eventuallydrlin) November 9, 2023

Of course, we all loved the curls, but the longer we look at the pictures of Harry and his shaved head, the more in love we are with him (how is that possible?!). It's definitely a new look, but he's Harry Styles — he can pull off any hairstyle!

Article continues below advertisement

How does Harry expect me to just live my life again?

“harry styles is bald” me: pic.twitter.com/sK2cf7drsf — soph ୨୧ SEEING NIALL (@tbslstyless) November 9, 2023

In the words of Lady Gaga, we are "speechless."

Article continues below advertisement

Harry is going to SLAY the stage.

what harry styles concerts are gonna look like now pic.twitter.com/koxv9DRxoF — michela²⁸ (@fourlokolou) November 9, 2023

BRB, saving our money right now so we can buy front-row tickets and see Harry's bald head up close.

Article continues below advertisement

Harry's new era starts now!