Harry Styles Shaved His Head, and His Fans Are Making Memes to Cope With the Pain
In November 2023, Harry Styles shaved his head — and his fans couldn't be more upset. Keep scrolling for their hilarious reactions and memes!
What we're about to tell you is some serious breaking news, so you might want to sit down for this.
OK, are you ready? The one and only Harry Styles has shaved his head! Yes, the three-time Grammy winner kissed those luscious brunette curls goodbye, and his fans reacted very calmly — just kidding, they're all in shambles.
To cope with the pain — and the loss of his gorgeous locks — the "Little Freak" singer's fans have resorted to making memes about the situation. We've seen so many of them on our feeds, and we seriously couldn't stop chuckling. So, if you're looking to laugh through the pain, we've rounded up 10 of the best memes. Check them out below!
We didn't appreciate Harry's hair enough.
When we first saw Harry's shaved head, we were so overwhelmed with emotion that we couldn't speak for a few minutes. But then, the questions started rolling in — How could this happen? Did we not show enough appreciation for his hair? WHY DID HARRY SHAVE HIS HEAD?!
Let's just all be in denial!
Be prepared because Harry's hair is going to take a long time to grow back — but it'll be worth it in the end!
Short story of the year.
Someone get this girl a book deal ASAP because she's on her way to becoming one of the biggest writers in the world! No but seriously, we laughed out loud at this fanfic-inspired snippet.
We're really going through it right now.
If we hear one more of these "Harry Styles but no hair to style" jokes, we're going to scream.
It's fine, we're fine! Just kidding, we are UNHINGED.
We are never going to emotionally recover from this — did anyone else think they wouldn't live to see the day Harry Styles shaved his head? What the hell is going on?!
No one talk to us for the rest of the year.
Of all the things Harry could've done this year ... too much is happening, and we can't handle this.
Someone better get him a wig ASAP!
Of course, we all loved the curls, but the longer we look at the pictures of Harry and his shaved head, the more in love we are with him (how is that possible?!). It's definitely a new look, but he's Harry Styles — he can pull off any hairstyle!
How does Harry expect me to just live my life again?
In the words of Lady Gaga, we are "speechless."
Harry is going to SLAY the stage.
BRB, saving our money right now so we can buy front-row tickets and see Harry's bald head up close.
Harry's new era starts now!
There's no way Harry would randomly shave his head — there's definitely something brewing, and we can't wait to find out what it is that he's cooking up in the studio. A new single? A rock album?! Only time will tell.
Our thoughts are with Harry Styles' fans during this difficult time.