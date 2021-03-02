This Is Why Some 'Harvest Moon' Fans Are Abandoning the Franchise

The Harvest Moon franchise created one of the original farming simulators, letting players grow crops, raise animals, and make friends with the townsfolk. The newest installment in the franchise, Harvest Moon: One World, was released for the Nintendo Switch on March 2, bringing back many of the title's original concepts, while adding some new features.

Some fans of the Harvest Moon games have been waiting a long time for this new title — the second created specifically for the Switch.