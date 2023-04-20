Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix Source: Netflix Who Is Harvey Garvey From the 'Power Rangers' Special? Following the release of Netflix's 'Might Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always,' fans want to know more about Harvey Garvey. We have all the details! By D.M. Apr. 20 2023, Published 9:03 a.m. ET

Netflix’s Power Rangers special, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, is a nostalgia-filled masterpiece that has fans buzzing. Equipped with spandex suits and cheesy sound effects, the new Power Ranger adventure sees the return of franchise favorites David Yost, Walter Emmanuel Jones, and Catherine Sutherland. In addition to raving over the action-packed quests of the crimefighting superheroes, some are chatting about a familiar name that was spotted on a tombstone — Harvey Garvey (Kim Strauss).

Article continues below advertisement

The latest installment of the popular franchise on Netflix picks up a year after the death of Trini Kwan (Thuy Trang). In one scene, Zack Taylor takes Trini’s daughter to visit her grave, but is interrupted by the evil Rita Repulsa. A brawl ensures and, in the chaos, Harvey Garvey’s tombstone is destroyed. The tombstone reads “Harvey Garvey 1953–2022” before it's smashed into pieces by a minotaur. Let's get to know more about Harvey Garvey.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Harvey Garvey appeared in the original ‘Power Rangers’ series.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always includes dozens of nods to characters from the show’s history. Duo Bulk (Paul Schrier) and Skull (Jason Narvy), who appeared in the original series, were seen on a billboard for their food distribution company. The original Dino Zord returned for the final fight scene. Plus, the ending featured a tribute to late actors, Thuy and Jason David Frank.

But Harvey’s tombstone has prompted some online chatter, with some fans taking note of the honorable mention. While the moment seemed small, Harvey and the actor who portrayed him played an important role in the franchise. Harvey first appeared in Season 2 of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. In Season 2, Episode 33, which originally aired in 1994, the Power Rangers visit The Harvey Garvey Show to talk about the importance of education.

Article continues below advertisement

Filled with pyrotechnics and martial arts demonstrations, the Power Rangers’ appearance on Harvey’s fictional talk show was met with a rousing applause from the audience. However, the Power Rangers’ television debut was interrupted by an attack from Lord Zedd. This was Harvey’s only on-camera appearance, but Kim Strauss played a prominent role in the series.

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Strauss is a famous voice actor.

Aside from playing Harvey, Kim also appeared in the franchise as the voice of Ninjor in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. He later voiced the villainous Auric the Conqueror in 1996’s Power Rangers Zeo, and later lent his vocal chops to characters Scorpius, Decibat, and Teska in Power Rangers Los Galaxy. Kim went on to voice characters in 10 additional franchise installments. However, Kim’s achievements don’t end there. He also appeared in a slew of television and movie roles, according to IMDb.

Source: Netflix