The History of 'Wipeout' Is Marked by Several Injuries and Multiple Deaths on the Show

The format for Wipeout essentially boils down to "last one standing." Multiple contestants participate in a series of four obstacle courses, eliminating players between each course along the way. The player who makes it to the end of each course goes home with a $50,000 grand prize.

The show is known for its comically oversized obstacles which all but guarantee a series of titular "wipeouts." But obstacles like that are more dangerous than they look, which the show has proven on multiple occasions.