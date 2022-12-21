'Last Chance U' Shows That Hard Work Can Make a Dream Come True

Unfortunately, not all aspiring college football players land themselves an opportunity to play for a Division 1 university. Some of them have to settle for Division 2 or 3 schools or even offers from junior college teams (JUCO).

Whether or not athletes opt for JUCO programs, that doesn’t mean their chances of transferring to Division 1 or 2 schools in the future are out of the question. Not to mention, their hopes of making it to the NFL can be within reach, which is what Netflix’s Last Chance U shines a light on.