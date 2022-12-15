Season 2 of 'Last Chance U: Basketball' Is an Unstoppable Force — Where Are the Players Now?

While we've known the Huskies since Season 1, which premiered in March 2021, Season 2 has been a literal and figurative step up. There is equal focus on empowering the team as players and as people. The competitiveness is now coming from within, led by Coach John Mosley whose care and concern can be seen on the sidelines and during the games.

Now that Season 2 is available to stream, let's take a look at where the key players are now.