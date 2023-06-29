Home > Viral News > Trending A Hawk Flew Into This Woman's Living Room and It Was Both Horrifying and Hilarious In a viral video, a hawk named Thomas flew into a woman's house while she was recording and chaos ensued. Read to watch the video! By Pretty Honore Jun. 29 2023, Published 7:43 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@nikkikundanmal

No matter how bad of a day you’re having, you can count on TikTok for a quick pick-me-up. Whether you got a speeding ticket or were fired from your job – social media is at your service to make you laugh until your sides hurt.

But for a few minutes, let’s take the spotlight off of the puppy who made friends with a goat or the kitten with a quirky meow. At this moment, I’d like to bring your attention to a bird with bad manners.

TikTok user @nikkikundanmal was minding her own business when her jam session was crashed by an unwelcome visitor. Now, both Nikki and the hawk that flew into her living room — who we now know as Thomas — have gone viral.

A hawk flew into this woman’s house and it’s the most hilarious (and horrifying) thing you’ll see all day.

There’s a lot to unpack in this TikTok, so let’s start with Nikki’s acoustic rendition of Six Pence None the Richer’s “Kiss Me.” In the background, there’s a black hawk who appears to be feeling the vibes. Unbeknownst to Nikki, Thomas had made himself comfortable in her home.

@nikkikundanmal so do I call ellen or does ellen call me 🤨 ♬ original sound - Nikki Kundanmal

Right when she started to find her groove, her dog started barking to warn her, but in the end, his attempts were made in vain. Seconds later, Thomas flew all the way into the frame and chaos ensued.

A visibly shaken Nikki exited stage right with her guitar in hand while the hawk landed on a bowl and grabbed itself a little snack. In the background, she was heard calling for help, though, Nikki quickly realized that her roommate moved out months ago.

Amid the mayhem, her dog enters the frame ready for war. Luckily, Nikki was able to grab the canine before it went Rambo on the rogue bird.

Although she spilled her drink all over the table — which ruined her laptop — it looks like neither Nikki nor her dog was hurt in the making of this TikTok. “So do I call Ellen [Degeneres] or does Ellen call me,” she wrote in the caption.

Since she shared the video, Nikki has become a viral sensation, however, as of this writing, she’s yet to post a follow-up as to what happened next. It’s hard to imagine how scary it was to be Nikki that day, but it doesn’t stop the video from being hilarious and the comment section even funnier.

“The way the hawk leaves like ‘Dang, it’s not that big of a deal girl, I’ll just go,’” user @msmelissairene joked. Along with cracking a few jokes, many commenters found the silver lining in the viral video. "The hawk was trying to tell you that you sounded really good and to eat some of your lunch LOL,” @sassyfurmamawrote.