Did Hayden Summerall Cheat on Annie LeBlanc With Kenzie Zielger? It's a Mess, to Say the Least

Though they're only teenagers themselves, YouTubers Hayden Summerall and Kenzie Ziegler (the sister of Dance Moms alum Maddie Ziegler) caused a bit of drama when they may have dated back in 2017. Many fans were upset because Hayden had been dating singer and YouTuber Annie LeBlanc up until Kenzie entered the picture, and the couple began receiving a lot of hate online.

What's the deal with the Hayden Summerall and Kenzie Ziegler cheating allegations? Read on for a timeline of their apparent relationship, and to learn if Hayden and Annie ever got back together.

A timeline of Hayden Summerall and Kenzie Ziegler's relationship. Though Hayden and Kenzie are only 14 and 15 years old respectively, they each post their lives on social media and YouTube, and their diehard fans take their decisions very seriously. With a love of music and vlogging, the couple had a lot in common, which is how they became friends. Hayden was dating musical.ly singer Annie LeBlanc in 2017 when a Snapchat video surfaced where Hayden seemed to tell Kenzie that he loved her.

The video went viral among fan groups, as they accused Hayden of being disloyal to Annie. Kenzie later confirmed that the video was taken out of context, and that Hayden was really telling one of their friends that he loved them. Kenzie also joked on Snapchat that she was dating Hayden back in 2017, but the rumors were really just to get some publicity around her account. The two said multiple times that they were just friends.

In April of 2018, the rumors reignited when a video from Hayden's 13th birthday party surfaced, where it appeared that he kissed Kenzie. The video was grainy, and the two never actually confirmed that they dated. Annie and Hayden have since split completely, and he and Kenzie are also not an item. The YouTuber cheating scandal was really just blown out of proportion, and the three are seemingly all still friends now.

Who is Kenzie Zielger dating now? He's on Fuller House. For anyone who is hoping for a reconciliation between Annie and Hayden, or Hayden and Kenzie, the three are all in separate relationships now. Annie is dating actor Asher Angel, and the two first connected when Annie appeared in one of Asher's music videos. Hayden is dating 17-year-old Instagram influencer Bella Faith, who also has a successful YouTube channel. The couple frequently posts photos together on their respective pages.

