Hayley Hasselhoff Has Been a Curve Model for More than Half Her Life

Hayley Hasselhoff is making history as the first curve model to appear on the cover of Playboy Germany. The 28-year-old has been modeling since she was 14, and she's also occasionally appeared on the small screen.

Read on to find out what Hayley Hasselhoff has done in her career and to learn what her estimated net worth is.

Hayley is the eldest daughter of Baywatch actor David Hasselhoff and his ex-wife, actress Pamela Bach. Though she's often been recognized for her last name and because of her famous parents, she's been a part of the entertainment industry for quite some time.

What is Hayley Hasselhoff's net worth?

The model's net worth is not publicly known, though her famous father has an estimated fortune of $10 million. Hayley has kept busy with work for quite some time, and she has a background in acting, modeling, and appearing on reality television. Before she landed the historic Playboy Germany cover, Hayley got started in her career with a 1999 appearance on her dad's show, Baywatch. She was featured on another episode of the action drama series the following year.

She was signed to a modeling agency when she was 14, and she's long been an advocate for body positivity. Many know Hayley from her role on the ABC Family (the network is now known as Freeform) series, Huge. The series, which also starred Hairspray actress Nikki Blonsky, centered around a weight loss camp. Hayley played Amber for all 10 episodes of the show before it was officially canceled in 2010.

Article continues below advertisement

That same year, Hayley starred on a reality series with her dad and her sister, Taylor-Ann Hasselhoff. The Hasselhoffs was axed after just a few episodes. In 2012, Hayley had a two-episode role on the Disney XD series, Pair of Kings. She has gone on to have acting roles in Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens, Why Women Kill, and Loosely Exactly Nicole.

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

Since then, she's largely appeared on reality shows — including Fear Factor, Celebrity Coach Trip, Top Model Curves, Curvy Girls Stripped Bare, and The X Factor: Celebrity. Her Playboy Germany cover is just the latest posting on her resume. When the spread was unveiled on April 14, Hayley shared on Instagram how much the honor meant to her. She first noted that she was "deeply humbled and honored" to be the first curve model for a European edition of the magazine.

"I am overcome with emotion around what this cover signifies for inclusivity and its greater purpose towards female empowerment," she added. "I wanted to use this platform to express that you have the power to love your body without hesitation because of society's standards of beauty..." Hayley then wrote that she wanted to "inspire women to face their fears of the unknown," and to encourage them to not be defined by their bodies.

Article continues below advertisement

"If there is one thing I would tell my younger self it would be that you are worthy just as you are," she continued. "Now, more than ever, we should be grounded in the exploration of self and feel encouraged to celebrate ourselves in ways that feel most authentic. I can only hope this cover will allow women to know that they are loved, valued and desired just as they are — right here, right now." Now that the cover has gotten so much attention online, Hayley's net worth will likely continue to grow.