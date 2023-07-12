Home > Gaming > Minecraft Here’s How to Get the Heart of the Sea in 'Minecraft' — Along With How to Use It The Heart of the Sea in 'Minecraft' can be used to craft a powerful object known as a Conduit. Here’s how to find the elusive object along with why it’s so important. By Jon Bitner Jul. 12 2023, Published 3:44 p.m. ET Source: Mojang via YouTube

Of all the resources you can collect in Minecraft, the Heart of the Sea might be the most challenging. Not only is it difficult to find, but it’s not immediately clear what you can use it for once you’ve added it to your inventory. However, the rare item is incredibly important and is required for crafting a valuable object that makes underwater exploration easier than ever. Here’s a look at the Heart of the Sea in Minecraft, how to use it, and everything else you need to know.

How to find the Heart of the Sea in 'Minecraft.'

As you’d expect, the Heart of the Sea can only be found underwater in Minecraft. Specifically, you’ll need to look for sunken ships at the bottom of the ocean or other ruins that are located underwater. Once there, you’ll be able to find a treasure map that will bring you to the location of buried treasure — dig up the treasure, and you’ll find the Heart of the Sea.

Finding a shipwreck isn’t easy. If you need some help locating one (or simply don’t want to wander around underwater for several hours), you can feed a dolphin raw cod or raw salmon to be led directly to the closest shipwreck. This is the better method to use, otherwise there’s no telling how long it’ll take you to locate Buried Treasure.

How to open Buried Treasure and claim the Heart of the Sea.

Once you’ve used your treasure map to locate Buried Treasure, you can open it like any other treasure chest in the game. Open it, and you should find the Heart of the Sea inside, along with an assortment of other valuable items. Be sure to show up with plenty of free space in your inventory, as there’s a good chance you’ll want to take everything you find.

How to use the Heart of the Sea in 'Minecraft.'

The Heart of the Sea can be used to craft a variety of objects in Minecraft, but none are as compelling as the Conduit. You can craft a Conduit by placing the Heart of the Sea in the center of your crafting grid and surrounding it with Nautilus Shells (eight in total).

A Conduit in Minecraft offers a bunch of useful buffs for nearby players. When activated, it restores oxygen for underwater players, grants underwater night vision, and provides a minor boost to mining speed. It’ll even damage nearby enemies, making it a great item for anyone seeking to explore the depths of the ocean.