Who Is Henry Winkler's Wife? Inside the Family Life of the Legendary Actor By Danielle Jennings Published Oct. 30 2025, 12:17 p.m. ET

For over 50 years, Henry Winkler has been entertaining audiences via his iconic television and film roles, most notably on the 1970s classic sitcom Happy Days. Fans can likely recite his lengthy Hollywood resume with ease — but perhaps the same can’t be said for the details of his personal life.

As an actor with a marriage that has lasted over 40 years, a rarity for celebrities, many are curious about Henry’s long-time wife. Find out who she is and the family they built together.

Who is Henry Winkler’s wife?

Initially meeting in 1976, Henry began dating Stacey Weitzman, and just two years later, the two were officially married in New York City in 1978. Stacey, a USC graduate, opened her own PR firm in the '70s when she met Henry at a Beverly Hills clothing store that was one of her clients, per the Wall Street Journal.

Stacey and Henry were married at the height of his Happy Days fame, which she admitted could be overwhelming at times. However, she said that he still showed up for their family and for important moments. In addition to her career in PR, she is also the co-founder of the Children’s Action Network and a mother of three.

Henry and Stacey became parents a few years after they were married.

In September 1980, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Zoe Winkler, who is a former nursery school teacher turned humanitarian and co-founder of the This Is About Humanity nonprofit organization. In 2024, Zoe and her mother launched their podcast, What in the Winkler?!

Henry Winkler and his daughter, Zoe

Henry and Stacey’s first son, Max Winkler, was born in August 1983. Max has followed in his father’s Hollywood footsteps albeit in a different way. Instead of acting, Max has enjoyed success as a director, writer, and producer, working on shows like New Girl, American Horror Story, American Horror Stories, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Max has also worked on multiple Ryan Murphy productions, including Monster: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Grotesquiere, and Monster: The Ed Gein Story.

Henry and Stacey are also the parents to her son from a previous relationship, Jed Weitzman, who also works in entertainment.

In a 2019 interview, Stacey and Henry shared insight into how they have made their marriage last.

“The most wonderful thing is to really be able to grow with someone,” she told People. “We’re not the same people we were when we got married. But certain of the tenets you hold dear are still intact.” “It does take work,” Stacey admitted. “There are glitches in the road, and you get a little off kilter, but if you have the ability and the stick-to-itiveness based on love, then your friendship and your relationship only gets better.”