"I Couldn't Forget Him, It Was Like Having Malaria," Says Herman Knippenberg

In February 1976, a junior-level Dutch diplomat named Herman Knippenberg launched a mini-investigation into the tragic case of two travelers: 29-year-old Henk Bintanja and his fiancee, 25-year-old Cornelia "Cocky" Hemker.

As the Bangkok-based professional eventually learned, the young couple had visited Charles Sobhraj, a notorious con man and serial killer preying on Western tourists, shortly before they died. So, what happened next? Where is Herman now?