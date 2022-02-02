'Euphoria' Fans Are Entranced by the Haunting Song Lyrics "Hey Lord, You Know I'm Tired"

Much of the Grammy-nominated musician's work is featured in the series, one of his most popular tunes being "Still Don’t Know My Name." Not only that, but he created an entire original score for the Emmy-winning series back in 2019.

His song "All for Us" from Season 1, Episode 8, titled "And Salt the Earth Behind You," earned him an Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics in 2020. Often blending electronic and gospel music, Labrinth is a visionary.