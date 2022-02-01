Disney's new movie Encanto has become a huge hit. Fans are loving the representation of Colombian culture, relatable family dynamics, and unforgettable musical numbers. One of the most popular songs from the film is "We Don't Talk About Bruno," which has become the number one song in America — the first Disney song since Aladdin's "A Whole New World" did it back in 1993.With more people watching Encanto and becoming enthralled in the movie's plot points, fans are questioning, where exactly is Bruno? After being shunned by his family, we learn that he's been living the walls of the Madrigal home the whole time. However, he's not always out of sight. Fans have noticed that he's in different scenes throughout the film, and there are now TikToks dedicated to finding out where he's hidden.What are the hidden Bruno 'Encanto' TikToks?TikTok user Chris has been paying close attention to Encanto and noticed that Bruno is actually seen way before "We Don't Talk About Bruno." If we look in the background of a lot of the scenes, he's seen sneaking around and hiding from Abuela. For example, in one TikTok, Chris says that Bruno's shadow can be seen by the grinder when the Madrigal family is having breakfast.In another TikTok, Chris mentions that Bruno can also be seen in a wide shot. At the beginning of the movie, everyone in the village is at a party. The camera pans upward to see the Madrigal home in the center. Since everyone is at this party, no one should be home. But if you look closely, there's a figure in the window, and it can't be anyone else besides Bruno.Who knows Bruno is still in the house?In "We Don't Talk About Bruno," we learn that Dolores can hear her tio, or uncle, in the walls. A verse in the song says that she associates him with "the sound of falling sand," and in that same scene of the movie, he's walking across the balcony behind her and Mirabel. It's not clear exactly when Bruno was outcasted from the family, but for as long as he has been, Dolores has known that he's never left.Next in line is Antonio. The youngest of the family got his gift in Encanto. Now, he can speak to animals. He told Mirabel that the rats told him that Bruno lives in the walls. In the movie, we do see that Bruno has made friends with the rats; they're his only regular company, and they all look out for each other. Even when the house was crumbling around them, before Bruno escaped, he made an effort to save them and take them with him.Finally, the Madrigal house, which is a character in itself, knew Bruno was there the whole time. Considering the home can communicate and interact with the family, it must have been OK with him staying, because the literal walls could have opened up right in front of Abuela to expose him. It might even be safe to say that the house actively disagreed with the matriarch of the family and did what it had to in order to keep Bruno safe while allowing him to spy on the family. \n\nYou can watch Encanto on Disney Plus now.