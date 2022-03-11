10 Hilarious Memes About High Gas Prices Because Laughing Doesn't Cost $4 a Gallon

If you’ve taken a trip to the gas station lately, you may have noticed that gas prices have skyrocketed. Climbed. Catapulted. You name it.

In fact, as of writing this, the average price is $4.318 per gallon, according to AAA. The last time Americans paid $4 a gallon for gas, the year was 2008 and we were in a recession.

Basically, times are tough and our wallets will be taking a beating until further notice. Perhaps this price hike is our calling to drive less and walk more.