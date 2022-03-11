10 Hilarious Memes About High Gas Prices Because Laughing Doesn't Cost $4 a Gallon

10 Hilarious Memes About High Gas Prices Because Laughing Doesn't Cost $4 a GallonBy Kelly Corbett
Mar. 11 2022, Published 10:48 a.m. ET
If you’ve taken a trip to the gas station lately, you may have noticed that gas prices have skyrocketed. Climbed. Catapulted. You name it.
In fact, as of writing this, the average price is $4.318 per gallon, according to AAA. The last time Americans paid $4 a gallon for gas, the year was 2008 and we were in a recession.
Basically, times are tough and our wallets will be taking a beating until further notice. Perhaps this price hike is our calling to drive less and walk more.
Or perhaps this is the environment asking us to be more eco-friendly before climate change completely annihilates our beautiful planet.
But while I'd love to promote that narrative, that is simply not the case. Prices are surging amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, which we'll dive into a little later. But for now, let's try to laugh through the financial pain together. We’ve rounded up the best memes to help distract from how much money we’ve been spending.
We love a Mean Girls meets Daddy Yankee reference. In this meme, Gretchen Weiner's iconic line about how her father is the inventor of toaster strudel gets a special edit. Now Gretchen's father is rapper Daddy Yankee, who sings the song "Gasolina."
What's cheaper: Taking care of a horse or paying for gas? That may be a question some of us will explore within the next few months.
Above is a real-life image of us having an emotional breakdown in our cars after paying for gas.
No receipts, please! We would rather not be reminded of our guilt.
At least it has a roof and is environmentally friendly!
Fingers crossed!
If only it worked it like that!
Good one! That is probably where we'll be eating every meal from now on until gas prices start to drop.
This guy has the right idea. Turn your gas station visit into a movie night!
He's not wrong!
So, why are gas prices so high?
As we mentioned, Russia's invasion of Ukraine is one of the main reasons gas prices have skyrocketed. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, told USA Today that this is because the U.S. and European Union have put sanctions on Russia that have severely hindered its ability to sell crude oil, which is one of the biggest determiners for gas prices.
Russia is one of the biggest energy suppliers in the world. Until crude oil prices drop, we can expect to be paying a lot for gas.
Another issue is the fact that gas is in demand right now. With COVID-19 restrictions loosened, many folks are looking to travel more.
So, what can we do in the meantime? Carpool, walk more, and pray that things get better overseas. Perhaps we can also take a page from this TikToker who filled her tank up for $0.33.