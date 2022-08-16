Twitter Debates Which Colors Represent Each School Subject: "Math Is Red Due to My Rage"

OK, time to get controversial. While you may be trying to block out all memories of high school, I need you to think back for a moment about something very important. I don’t care where you went to school or who you were in high school. I don’t care if you were in all of the honor classes or if you never did your homework. I don’t even care if you walked out of class and crumpled up every worksheet and slam dunked it into the trash.

What I do care about is the color of your folders.