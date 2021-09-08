20 Instagram Captions to Show Your Hispanic Heritage Month Pride

What started as a one-week observation under President Lyndon Johnson is now a month-long celebration that keeps getting bigger and more festive as the Hispanic and Latinx population in America continues to prosper.

Each year, Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 and celebrates the many contributions of Hispanic and Latinx Americans whose families are from Spain , Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean.

So instead of spending hours trying to write the perfect caption, here are some quotes and inspirational phrases to help you articulate your feelings about the contributions of the Hispanic and Latinx community.

If you’re rightly proud of your heritage, this month is the perfect time to let the world know. Social media is a great place to display your pride, educate your followers, and show solidarity with the community. And while a social media post is nice, the right caption is everything.

Hispanic Heritage captions for Instagram

1. "Everyone has a Latino inside them." —Paulina Rubio 2. "Tenemo' la gente contenta / Porque donde hay un Latino hay fiesta." —J Balvin, "Dorado" 3. "Gracias mamá por hacerme Latino." —J Balvin, "Dorado"

4. "The Latina in me is an ember that blazes forever." —Sonya Sotomayor 5. "My mother gave me one piece of advice that stuck with me. She said don't forget where you came from." —Eva Longoria 6. "You are not lucky to be here. The world needs your perspective. They are lucky to have you." —Antonio Tijerino, President and CEO of the Hispanic Heritage Foundation

7. "We must be impatient for change. Let us remember that our voice is a precious gift and we must use it." —Claudia Flores 8. "You can cut all the flowers but you cannot keep spring from coming." —Pablo Neruda 9. "Though we tremble before uncertain futures, may we meet illness, death, and adversity with strength, may we dance in the face of our fears." —Gloria Anzaldúa

10. "At the end of the day, we can endure much more than we think we can." —Frida Kahlo 11. "We must use our lives to make the world a better place to live, not just to acquire things. That is what we are put on the earth for." —Dolores Huerta 12. "There is so much fear and hate. We must negate it with active, courageous love." —Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

13. "Every day begins like a blank chalkboard, on which each one of us can write the poem of our present and the dreams of the future." —Ricky Martin 14. "Your great strength is knowing who you are." —Oscar de la Renta 15. "Don't consume other people's culture, then be silent in moments of injustice." —@decolonisingmyclassroom

16. "My true heroes are those Latinas who dare to step into new spaces, becoming the first in their families to do so." —@valeriaaloe_author 17. "If you're in his DMs, I taught him the difference between 'coqueta' and 'croqueta.' We are not the same." —@alamarcosmetics