Where Is Holly Boisvert Now? She Murdered Her "Best Friend" Stacy DeGrandchamp in 2002

Another day, another convicted felon making headlines. It’s no secret that the true-crime arena has expanded over time. Over the last few years, docuseries, podcasts, and movies in the genre have continued to spark conversations on social media and serve as inspiration for popular op-ed pieces. As of late, Investigation Discovery’s series Mean Girl Murders is the talk of true-crime lovers thanks to its recent premiere episode, titled “Battle of the Besties,” which examines the brutal 2002 slaying of 17-year-old Stacy DeGrandchamp.

Ultimately, investigators were able to put Stacy’s killer, Holly Boisvert, behind bars. But, social media users are wondering where the convicted murderer is now. Here’s the lowdown.

Stacy DeGrandchamp

Where is Holly Boisvert now? She's currently serving out a 20-year sentence at Indiana Women’s Prison for the murder of Stacy DeGrandchamp.

Justice has been served. According to WANE, Boisvert pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in December 2021 for the August 2002 stabbing death of Stacy DeGrandchamp. Boisvert was 17 years old at the time she carried out the murder.

Boisvert was initially charged with murder but took a plea deal that called for a 25-year prison sentence, "with five years suspended and three years' adult probation," the outlet reported. On Jan. 14, 2022, a judge handed down a 20-year sentence.



Per the Indiana Department of Correction, Boisvert’s earliest release date is May 25, 2030, which we can assume would be due to parole and good behavior. The murder had been considered a cold case until Fort Wayne homicide detective Brian Martin reopened it in 2019 once the family revealed new evidence.

Initially, court documents obtained by the outlet revealed that Boisvert told police that she wasn’t the aggressor and was sitting on a porch when Stacy arrived at a party. Per Boisvert, Stacy yelled “what is she doing here?” as Boisvert started to walk out of the back door.

She went on to say that she overheard Stacy talking about one of her friends and that’s what set her off. The ladies then went on to exchange words with one another with Stacy allegedly pushing her into recycling bins, per Boisvert. That’s when things went left and they started fighting.

Boisvert told the detectives that she didn’t have a knife, although Stacy had stab wounds on her body. She told authorities that Stacy “probably landed on something when she got knocked into a recycle bin” when speaking of the stab wounds. Over the years, witnesses came forward sharing tidbits of the incident pointing out Boisvert possibly planning out her attack on Stacy. However, the police didn’t have enough evidence at the time to charge Boisvert.

In 2019, when a detective visited Boisvert, she reportedly seemed in distress and said: "I think I killed my best friend and that’s why you’re here. If I had just walked away and not turned around to fight, Stacy DeGrandchamp would still be alive." She had also previously handed over a knife to police, who matched it to the one used to murdered Stacy.

In Investigation Discovery’s ‘Mean Girl Murders: Battle of the Besties,’ viewers learn that Stacy DeGrandchamp and Holly Boisvert had friction over a boy.

It’s troubling to learn that Stacy and Boisvert’s issues were linked to boy troubles. In the episode, it was said that Stacy started dating a senior by the name of Brandon Muff.

Interestingly, Brandon and Boisvert once dated before he and Stacy became a thing. And while Boisvert thought that they would reconcile, Brandon started a new relationship with Stacy, which rubbed her the wrong way.

