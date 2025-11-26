Home Depot Is One of Several Stores Being Boycotted This Black Friday The boycott is related to ICE raids happening at Home Depots. By Joseph Allen Published Nov. 26 2025, 9:41 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Since Donald Trump returned to the White House, there have been a number of efforts to boycott major retailers, and some have been more successful than others. Now, as we prepare for our first Black Friday with Trump back in the White House, some are learning about plans to boycott Home Depot.

In fact, Home Depot is just one of the stores that people are planning to boycott as part of a larger protest movement. Here's what we know about it.

Source: Mega

The Home Depot Thanksgiving boycott, explained.

The boycott of Home Depot, along with other retailers like Target and Amazon, is meant to protest the Trump administration's anti-immigration and anti-DEI crackdowns, and the corporations that have not come out in opposition to them. The campaign is being referred to as the We Ain't Buying It campaign, and has been organized by many of the grassroots groups that were also responsible for the No Kings protests.

“We are reclaiming our power. We are redirecting our spending. And we are resisting this rise to authoritarianism,” LaTosha Brown, co-founder of Black Voters Matter, told The Guardian. The plan is for this campaign to be part of a larger effort to force civil organizations, like businesses, to speak out about the actions that Trump's administration has taken during his first year in office.

According to the We Ain't Buying It website, which asks Americans not to purchase from specific stores between Nov. 27 and Dec. 1, they chose the stores for specific reasons. “This action is taking direct aim at Target, for caving to this administration’s biased attacks on DEI; Home Depot, for allowing and colluding with ICE to kidnap our neighbors on their properties; and Amazon, for funding this administration to secure their own corporate tax cuts," the site explains.

Day laborer organizers in California are lining up at Home Depot to buy a single 17-cent scraper, return it, and repeat the process in an effort to slow sales and protest the store’s cooperation with ICE operations. pic.twitter.com/J21mx5EgZm — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) November 24, 2025 Source: X/@Mollyploofkins

In response, a spokesperson for Home Depot told Newsweek that the stores do not coordinate with ICE, and aren't aware when raids are going to take place in their parking lots. Home Depots have come under particular scrutiny because workers will sometimes congregate in their parking lots when they are looking for jobs to work. This has made them a target for ICE raids, where legal immigrants have often found themselves detained.

What's undeniable, though, is that President Trump's actions on immigration and deportation have caused controversy across the country, and led to large scale economic protest. We don't yet know whether this boycott will be effective or not, but it's just the latest example of work that those actively resisting Trump are doing to try to make his administration less popular.