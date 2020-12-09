YouTubers Hopeless Peaches & Creepshow Art's Drama Explained

Fellow social media personality Creepshow Art (aka Shannon) collaborated with Hopeless Peaches for a video, but it seems their friendship has ended. Creepshow Art reportedly tweeted on Dec. 1, "Before I hit 100k, I was friends with another creator. This creator later spread lies about me, told people I was psychotic, and I screamed at her and basically poisoned potential friendships with other people in the art community."

In another tweet, she called out Hopeless Peaches by name, writing, "This tweet was about Hopeless Peaches. Finding out that she had told multiple creators who she knew I admired that I screamed at her, and attacked her, when I viewed her as a little sister f--king sucked."

Hopeless Peaches responded to the allegations made against her by several YouTubers, including what Creepshow Art tweeted.

The video shows a screenshot from Prison Mate Luke's video, which called out Peaches, stating that Creepshow and Peaches were friends and decided to collab together, which didn't do well. "She got upset about it, but we were still friends," it reads. "[Peaches] made up an entire scenario where I was mad at her because of the video, and tried to convince me later that I had been mad."