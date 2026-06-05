Favoritism or Facts? Here's the 4-1-1 on How Referees Are Selected for the NBA Finals “We are grateful for their unwavering dedication to the game and pursuit of excellence in their craft.” By Distractify Staff Updated June 5 2026, 9:13 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Once the first week of June hits, sports fans are bracing themselves for the excitement that the NBA Finals bring. With the Eastern and Western Conference champions coming together to play a best-of-seven series to determine who reigns supreme, it’s the hottest ticket to score during this season.

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As teams prepare to show and prove that they are champions, many fans find themselves questioning the referees for the series. Fans have long criticized the league for the officiating throughout various games, with many players also speaking truth to power. And since Game 1 has officially come and gone, with the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs duking it out, fans are even more invested in figuring out how referees get the coveted job. Keep reading for the full scoop.

Source: MEGA

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How are referees selected for the NBA Finals?

Contrary to popular belief, referees are not selected based on favoritism. According to the NBA, referees are considered and eventually selected by the NBA Referee Operations management team.

The organization shares that each official is evaluated after each round of the playoffs to determine advancement for the position. Additionally, the team adheres to a key rubric in order to select top-notch referees to officiate the series: team ratings, NBA referee Operations grades and rankings, and last but not least, play-calling accuracy.

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“Being selected to work the NBA Finals is the highest honor for an NBA official, and I congratulate them on an outstanding and well-earned achievement,” Byron Spruell, NBA President, League Operations, shared. “We are grateful for their unwavering dedication to the game and pursuit of excellence in their craft.”

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For the 2025-2026 season, the league selected 12 referees. Leading the pack is the controversial Scott Foster, who has officiated 27 NBA Finals (including this year’s), Marc Davis, who now has 24 finals under his belt, and Tony Brothers, who has officiated 19.

How much do NBA referees make?

According to Front Office Sports, it pays to be an NBA referee. The site shares that the average entry-level salary for an NBA referee is estimated to range from $150,000 to $250,000. However, that number can easily be bumped at a handsome rate. The site shares that folks with decades of experience can pull in over half a million.

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Keep in mind, becoming an NBA referee is no walk in the park. Experience is a must, and it’s a field where you have to climb the ladder to make it to the big leagues. Not to mention, there is a mix of hard and soft skills needed to do the job effectively, from conflict resolution skills to proper preparation so games can be called efficiently.