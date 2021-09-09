How Did 'Doogie Howser M.D.' End? Everything You Need to Know About the Finale

The entertainment landscape is in a very interesting position these days. While there were always some stellar TV shows with tremendous actors/actresses, there was a clear divide between "TV" actors "film" actors. In fact, Arrested Development even poked fun at this distinction.

Generally speaking, the most-watched TV programs were either studio-based sitcoms, procedural dramas with laughable production quality, or stuff with rather cheesy, wholesome premises.

But they were still ridiculously popular. One of those shows is Doogie Howser M.D. Tons of people watch and remember the show, but how did it end?