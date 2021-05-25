'The Office' Actor and Fan Favorite Mark York Dies at 55

NBC’s The Office is arguably one of the funniest and most popular series to come from the network ever. Michael Scott and his Dunder Mifflin Scranton branch sold paper products and got into wild high jinks daily. The show has been watched (and rewatched) by millions, and there is no question that some of the smallest roles on the show had some of the funniest and most memorable moments.

Actor Mark York was one of those impressionable actors when he appeared as Billy Merchant on The Office, the properties manager of the office park that's home to Dunder Mifflin's office. The news has broken that Mark suddenly passed away, but how did he die?

How did Mark York die?

Mark, credited on IMDb as Marcus A. York, appeared as Billy Merchant in several episodes in Seasons 2 through 5 of The Office. It was announced that he died suddenly after being diagnosed with an illness unknown to the public at this time. According to TMZ, Mark, who was 55, passed away at Miami Valley Hospital in Ohio.

Article continues below advertisement

According to an obituary posted online by the Kreitzer Funeral Home, Mark had been paraplegic since 1988 when, per his personal website, he suffered “an almost fatal, life-changing auto accident.” That life-changing accident led him back to school and then acting.

“With a new lease on life, he attained a triple major in Psychology, Sociology, and Social Work from Anderson University, Indiana, in four years. During his college years, at the urging of a friend, Marcus pursued the avenues of acting and modeling. Having always had an interest in the television and film industry, videos led him to commercials, which led to TV and film,” his website reads.

Article continues below advertisement

While his death doesn’t seem to be completely unexpected, Mark’s passing did come on suddenly according to many reports. “His death came quickly after the illness surfaced, but the exact cause of death has not been disclosed,” Deadline reports.