Former WWE Star Stacy Keibler Was One of James Van Der Beek's Closest Friends The WWE star was friends with James Van Der Beek for decades.

The news of James Van Der Beek's death at just 48 years old has many people looking back on the actor's remarkable life. Although he was best known for playing Dawson on Dawson's Creek, James had a long and varied career after the show.

Among the people now remembering James is former WWE star Stacy Keibler, who posted a tribute to James following his death. The tribute was startling to some, as many people didn't know the two were friends. Here's what we know about their relationship.

How did Stacy Keibler know James Van Der Beek?

We don't know exactly how Stacy and James first met, but the two appear to have been friends for decades, dating back to when James was on Dawson's Creek. Stacy visited James just days before his death at his ranch in Texas, which suggests that she was close with both him and his family. The two were at the height of their fame at around the same time, so it makes some sense that they would wind up friends.

"The other night we watched the sunset together as you shared your wisdom, your hopes, and the promises we made to each other," the former WWE star wrote on Instagram. "We talked about how this world can feel upside down…and how maybe heaven needs your spirit now to help steady us down here. And just as the sun slipped away, a shooting star crossed the sky…as if to remind us that none of this is random."

Stacy also reflected on the time she'd gotten to share with James over the year, and on her desire to be present with him especially because she knew he didn't have much time left. "And while your physical body may no longer be here, I know your spirit is doing big things. I feel it already," she wrote. 'We may have lost a good one here on earth… but heaven gained something extraordinary."

The caption, which accompanied a picture of Stacy and James looking at a sunset, appropriately ended on a reminder that we should cherish what's in front of us. "And maybe the lesson you leave us with is this: The present moment is everything. Love the people in front of you," she wrote. Say the words. Watch the sunset. Trust God, even when you don’t understand. Thank you for changing me. I will carry you with me. Always"

James died after a multi-year battle with colo-rectal cancer, one that occasionally made the news because James had to start a GoFundMe and sell memorabilia in order to finance his medical care. James, who was only 48, changed the lives of millions of people in big and small ways through his presence on screen.