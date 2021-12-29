An HBO Documentary About Super Dave Osborne Reveals Just How Super He Really Was

We'll also hear from some of Dave's favorite friends in comedy, like Curb and Seinfeld creator Larry David, who told says in the documentary that "[Bob] was hilarious. He really made me laugh. I’m laughing just thinking about [working with him]."

Joining Larry is Jerry Seinfeld, who got to act alongside Bob on Curb. Jerry talks about a time Dave told a dirty joke that made him laugh so hard, they couldn't possibly cut it from the show. What's more super than that?