Albert Brooks Is Living a Charmed Life Despite His Persona on 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'

As if Curb Your Enthusiasm wasn’t already absurd enough, Season 11 takes a turn with its newest guest star, Albert Brooks . In the first episode, Albert decides to host a “live funeral” because in his words, “The idea that people get together and say wonderful things should be done to a person who can hear it. I can’t stand that all of this praise is going to somebody in a box.”

So, all of Albert’s friends go to his house while he watches from his bedroom on a screen. Larry David of course finds it all preposterous, but when Larry discovers that Albert is a “COVID hoarder,” he’s the only friend who stays by Albert’s side (and takes advantage of his COVID goodies.)

But in real life, Albert Brooks has a wife and children who all seem to live a very fulfilling life.