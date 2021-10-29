"The Abstinence" Is One of the Most Iconic Episodes of 'Seinfeld' — Here's Why

Every episode of Seinfeld has some truth to it — the hilarious “show about nothing” is always about something that rings true. Now on Netflix, Seinfeld is about everyday life and the weird thoughts that go through our heads … and what happens when we act on some of our worst or most ridiculous impulses.

And surprisingly, at the heart of Seinfeld are the “hack” jokes coined by the original “hack,” Jerry Seinfeld (which is what makes him so brilliant).