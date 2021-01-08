All but One of the Ninja Turtles Are Dead in 'The Last Ronin' Comic

"Gritty old man" narratives aren't necessarily new, especially when it comes to comic books. One of the most popular examples of this has got to be the "Old Man Logan" storyline of Wolverine's from the Marvel universe. And it's a hard formula to argue with as there's something inherently awesome about seeing a superhero with diminished powers still fight to do what's right, even if they're technically less capable. The Last Ronin follows this same theme, but readers want to know: How did the Ninja Turtles die in it?

How did the Ninja Turtles die in the newest comic?

The Last Ronin: Book 1 was released on Oct. 28, 2020 and it had a lot of TMNT fans shook: namely because it was revealed early on in the story that three of the four fun-loving crime-fighting mutated martial artists ended up dying at the hands of a vicious crime-lord who now runs New York City. That crime lord is Master Oroku Hiroto, the grandson of Shredder, the gang's longtime arch-nemesis.

In the comics, like the Mirage series, Shredder's been killed by the turtles several times. Donatello knocked him off of a roof and then blew him up with a grenade and Leonardo also decapitated him. He went through several mutations and revivals thanks to his minions and bio-worms, but the dude was put through the ringer thanks to the shell-rocking heroes.

In the Mirage #TMNT comics, the Shredder was killed 3 times.



1) Knocked off a roof by Don, blown to bits w/ a grenade.

2) Decapitated in a duel by Leo, his body burned on a pyre.

3) Horribly mutated, his spirit vanquished by Splinter & his body impaled by Casey.



His revivals... pic.twitter.com/uEQcMFOR4h — PelleCreepy (@PelleCreepy) March 12, 2020

So it would make sense that Oroku, who decided to follow in the footsteps of his granddad, would want to exact revenge on the aging ninjas. But how he's able to do so isn't made exactly clear as of yet in The Last Ronin series. Book 2 has been delayed yet again and Games Radar reported that the title will see a February 2021 release. It's unclear what the exact date is, but Book 3 was originally supposed to come out on Feb. 17.

So it could be that the original release date schedule (below) has been pushed back: TMNT: The Last Ronin Book 1: Oct. 28, 2020

TMNT: The Last Ronin Book 2 on-sale date: Dec. 16, 2020 (pushed back)

TMNT: The Last Ronin Book 3 on-sale date: Feb. 17, 2021 (most likely pushed back due to the fact that Book II has yet to debut.)

TMNT: The Last Ronin Book 4 on-sale date: April 14, 2021

TMNT: The Last Ronin Book 5 on-sale date: May 19, 2021

📬 It’s finally here, my TMNT The Last Ronin #1 @linebreakers_llc Exclusive Metal Edition. Beautiful artwork done by the amazing @aaronbartlingart 🙌 #thelastronin https://t.co/UuqfWBzLNh pic.twitter.com/gm5B5tI6xe — funkofinderz 👑 (@funkofinderz) January 7, 2021

