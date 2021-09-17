‘You’ Fans either Loved or Hated the Season 2 Finale

For whatever reason, human beings are absolutely enthralled by sordid tales of murder, death, and degeneration. Why else are there so many true crime podcasts about human beings engaging in abysmal acts against members of their own species? Or scripted dramas that glorify the heinous acts of societal rejects? You , which falls into the latter category, has become one of Netflix's most-watched intellectual properties.

You originally aired on Lifetime. After Netflix bought the rights to stream the show, it quickly greenlit a second season after viewers began binge-watching it en masse. But how did Season 2 end?

How did season 2 of 'You' end?

If you're unfamiliar with the basis of You, Penn Badgley of Gossip Girl and that super underrated part in Margin Call fame plays a total loser by the name of Joe who has an obsession with stalking people and even goes so far as to kill them. Since the show was about a good-looking dude who likes to harm women, it definitely seemed like the perfect fit for Lifetime.

Article continues below advertisement

While one would think that the network that produced Baby for Sale would probably greenlight several seasons of a show like You, the series was ultimately canceled and found new life on Netflix. Season 2 was a smash success and just like the show's first batch of episodes, fans who watched it had varying opinions on its direction and the eventual fates of its major characters.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

The ending of Season 2 revealed that Joe's love interest (named Love) is a killer like himself. After Joe learns she murdered his neighbor Delilah along with Candace, his ex-girlfriend, he isn't exactly happy. He was probably thinking, "What's good for the goose isn't exactly what's good for the gander" or whatever weird psycho-nerd stuff he scribbles in old Hustler magazines when no one's looking.

i just finished season 2 of you and joe nor love deserved the ending they got. forty deserved better. ellie deserved better. delilah deserved SO much better. i’m irate. pic.twitter.com/PnuoPbKZBV — mac (@lolcornell) December 27, 2019

Article continues below advertisement

Joe almost kills Love after learning that she's a murderer like him (hypocritical, much?), but then she tells him that she's pregnant with his child. "Nothing is more important than this," he says after letting go of her throat. Our poisoned race must persist regardless, right? But everything isn't smooth sailing after that. Love's brother — who has an equally ridiculous name, Forty — decides he's gonna end Joe once and for all.

Season 2 of YOU was incredible. The plot twists, storytelling & even cinematography was amazing. The characters were way better written & more likeable than season 1. I felt like I really knew love, Ellie, forty, & Delilah. The amount of twists & turns had me hooked right in. — antphrodite [Psychic] (@antphrodite) December 28, 2019

Article continues below advertisement

He brings a gun to a Joe-fight and points the firearm at Mr. Badgley until police officer Fincher comes in and lights him up like being named after malt liquor containers is a crime. In order to clean up the nasty mess of Forty's death, Fincher then pins Henderson's death on Love's screw-up of a brother.

Although Henderson is a local celebrity, no one is really mourning his death because he's a dude who preys on underage girls (who just so happens to be played by an actor who was accused of ... preying on underage girls). After all of this goes down, Joe and Love end up living a quiet-seeming life in suburban Los Angeles. He's chilling in the backyard, reading a book, when someone catches his eye.

Article continues below advertisement

watching You season 2 and realizing “Forty” and “Love” are tennis terms and they’re twins who play tennis together pic.twitter.com/UCfWXRv9jp — Alye Freeman (@alyefree) January 2, 2020