Sorry, but You Can't Change Your Embarrassing Snapchat Username

When Snapchat made its debut in mid-2011, many of its immediate users were on the younger side — and with stranger danger and the desire to seem cool, many of us chose usernames that weren't meant to last forever.

While the photo-sharing app has since created new ways for its users to share profiles and add friends that don't involve sharing the embarrassing username you picked when you were 12, many have still been looking for a way to change their username to make it more mature.