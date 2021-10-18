You Can Talk With All of Your Friends With Group Chats on Snapchat

Thanks to the plethora of social media sites available at our disposal, there is no end to the methods of communication we have. You no longer have to get someone's phone number to be able to communicate with them, and you can choose which apps you want to use to talk with your friends.

One of the more popular apps to use is Snapchat. No longer is it just about streaks and disappearing photo messages. Now, you can use Snapchat to message many friends at once. Here's how to make a group chat on the app.