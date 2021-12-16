Not Everyone Is Proud of Their Snapchat Wrapped

The Year End Story features some of your personal highlights from the year, curated by Snapchat. This is made up of many of the photos and videos you shared on the app (specifically the ones you saved to your app's Memories).

To access your Year End Story, all you have to do is go to the Memories tab, which can be accessed by either swiping up on the camera tab or tapping the images icon next to the capture button on the camera tab.