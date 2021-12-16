Twitch Is Offering Year-End Recaps to All of Its Streamers and Viewers

The Twitch recap offers both streamers and viewers a chance to see their year-in-review in a single email. The recap shows you which streamers you watched the most, how you participated on the platform, what your favorite emoji was, and other interesting statistics.

Twitch has also said that they are close to ready to release their recaps, tweeting “Every minute that passes means you’re all closer to seeing your 2021. Can you predict what your top categories will be?”