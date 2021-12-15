Twitch Recap Is Back for 2021 —Here's How to Get Your Look Back Into a Year of Streaming

Twitch is a livestreaming service that focuses primarily on video games but includes several other categories as well. Whether you're following different gaming news outlets for the latest updates or checking out entertaining streamers playing the latest games, there's something there for all kinds of fans. People can even participate in various streams through chats and some barebones online play. Party games like Jackbox are super fun to play through Twitch, for example.

Whether you're an active streamer or just love to watch other people do their thing, Twitch Recap has you covered.