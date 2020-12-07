Your YouTube Music 2020 Year in Review Is Available Right Now

As we near the end of 2020, music fans have a few fun things to look forward to, including Spotify Wrapped, Apple Music Replay, and YouTube Music's 2020 Year in Review. YouTube's playlist feature is now available for users. It compiles the songs that users "listened to the most this year."

If you're an avid YouTube Music user, you should be able to access your personalized list of music right now, which is an entertaining way to relive your year through the songs you loved listening to as the months flew by.