A "World Famous Swap Shop" That Started on the Radio Is Now on Netflix

We've all heard of buy/sell/trade groups on Facebook. But long before you were leaving comments on a post about a barely used couch, there was a radio show dedicated to the very same thing. It's all explained in the Netflix series Swap Shop , but some viewers may still have questions about how it all works.

Once upon a time, people listed and bought items right out of the local paper. So the idea of doing it through a radio show isn't totally outrageous. But it's hard to imagine how the radio show has survived for decades and still remains a source for people to sell and trade their cast-offs and even antiques .

What is 'Swap Shop' about?

Swap Shop is kind of like Netflix's response to shows like Pawn Stars, Storage Wars, and American Pickers all rolled into one. Except, in this case, the show is based on a buying and selling system that was around long before Netflix was even a thing. Swap Shop follows Tennessee radio station WRGS's buy/sell/trade show Swap Shop, which is also referred to by locals as the "World Famous Swap Shop."

Every day, the station announces on-air items that other local people are selling or looking for. Then, that person's phone number is given out. From there, it's up to listeners to seek out the person in question and buy, sell, or trade with them. The radio "store" behind Swap Shop started in 1957 when the Rogersville, Tenn. radio station opened.

COMING TUESDAY TO NETFLIX: A series based on the WRGS radio show "Swap Shop" will hit the streaming service @netflix on Nov. 9, featuring plenty of folks from E. TN! @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities

Trailer video courtesy: Netflix pic.twitter.com/RTf8n6aglE — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) November 5, 2021

Debbie Beal, owner and general manager of WRGS Radio, told WJHL that the radio show sells pretty much anything listeners can think of. "We put out the information, and then the people call each other and buy, trade, sell everything from guns to goats to chickens to cars, stereos, anything," she said.